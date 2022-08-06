OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A person was shot in Oklahoma City overnight.
The shooting occurred shortly before 1:45 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex near NW 36th Street and North MacArthur.
An Oklahoma City Police Department public information officer confirmed to KFOR that one person was shot, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.
A suspect has not yet been arrested.
No further details were provided.
Please call Oklahoma City police by dialing (405) 297-1000 if you have information on the shooting.