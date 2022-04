OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A person was shot at an Oklahoma City metro area apartment complex.

Police were called shortly before 8:20 p.m. Friday to the 9500 block of South I-35 Service Road regarding shots fired.

A shooting victim was transported to a local hospital. The victim’s condition is currently unknown.

Information was not provided on whether a suspect has been identified or captured.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided once available.