Note: This article has been updated with new details about the shooting and the suspect.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A liquor store employee was shot in Oklahoma City Wednesday afternoon, and police are searching for a suspect.

Oklahoma City Police Department officials were called to West Memorial and North May shortly before 3:25 p.m.

A Police Department official told KFOR that the victim was shot during an armed robbery outside The Well Wine & Spirits. The victim is an employee of the business.

An Oklahoma City liquor store employee was shot outside of the business during an armed robbery.

The victim was taken to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center and was transferred to the trauma center. He was able to speak to officers at the time he was transported from the crime scene, according to an official.

The suspect who allegedly robbed and shot the victim has not been captured. He is described as a Black male in a tan vehicle.

A motive for the shooting has not yet been established.

Investigators are speaking to numerous witnesses who were at the scene, and are also reviewing surveillance footage from nearby businesses.

Please call Oklahoma City police at (405) 297-1000 if you have information on the suspect or the shooting.