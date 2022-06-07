OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are searching for a suspect after a person was shot Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 1100 block of NE 38th Street.
The shooting occurred in the street in front of a vacant house at around 2:50 p.m., according to Oklahoma City Police Department officials.
The victim, a younger male, was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital, according to police.
The suspect is described as driving a small white car.
No further details were given.
More information will be provided once available.