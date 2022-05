OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are searching for a man who allegedly shot a person Friday night.

Police were called to 14th and Rockwell shortly before 10:45 p.m.

Officers found that a person was shot in the leg. The victim was transported to a hospital.

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a white T-shirt and shorts, and as having a drawstring backpack. He was in a black SUV.

Please call Oklahoma City police at (405) 297-1000 if you have information on the suspect.