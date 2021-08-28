Person shot in Oklahoma City, police searching for suspect

A Hospitality Inn in Oklahoma City where a man was shot Saturday.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A male victim was taken to a hospital following a shooting in Oklahoma City on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the area of 39th and Portland.

Oklahoma City police told KFOR that a man at Hospitality Inn went downstairs to check on a woman inside a vehicle located in an adjacent parking lot. The woman was involved in a domestic dispute with a man who was also inside the vehicle.

The man who was inside the vehicle became angry, chased the first man and shot him in the leg.

The shooter was described as being in a gold car. Police say they know who he is.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

