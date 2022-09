Oklahoma City police at the scene of a shooting. Image KFOR

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A person was shot in Oklahoma City, Thursday afternoon, and Oklahoma City police are investigating.

Oklahoma City Police Department officers were called to the 2500 block of Urban League Court.

Officers found that the victim was shot in the leg, according to a Police Department official.

Police are investigating the shooting and have not yet released further details.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.