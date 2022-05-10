OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A person was shot in SW Oklahoma City, and police are now searching for a suspect.

Officers were called to SW 41st and Ross shortly before 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official confirmed that one person was shot and taken to a hospital.

A person was shot in SW OKC. Image KFOR

Another official told KFOR the suspect was shot in the foot.

The suspect has not been captured. A suspect description has not yet been provided.

Investigators says the shooting may be related to a drug deal.

This is a developing store. More information will be provided once available.