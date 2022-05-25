STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A person is in the hospital after being stabbed in Stillwater Wednesday night.

Stillwater Police Department officers were called to the 100 block of South Burdick regarding a reported stabbing at 8:10 p.m., according to police officials.

The victim was transported to Stillwater Medical Center. Their condition was unknown as of 9:15 p.m.

Witnesses gave police a strong description of the suspect. Officers located and arrested the suspect shortly after, according to police.

The suspect was booked into the Police Department’s jail.

Information was not provided on what led to the stabbing.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.