Pet food available for Oklahoma families impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry was able to donate hundreds of pounds of pet food all across the state to pet owners in need.

With the help of GreaterGood and the Humane Society of Tulsa, in total, 54 pallets of pet food, including dry cat food, dry dog food, canned cat food and canned dog food, were distributed out across Oklahoma. Pallets have been distributed to all corners of Oklahoma based on the need for food in the area.

“We are very, very appreciative of the donations made to ensure pet owners have the necessary supplies to provide for their pets in this time,” said Dr. Alicia Gorcyzca-Southerland, veterinarian for the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry.

If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, contact the number specific to your area of the state.

Central OK: Pet Food Pantry of OKC- 405-664-2858 or email info@petfoodpantryokc.org

SE OK: Pittsburg Co. Emergency Management – 918-423-5655

NE OK: Humane Society of Tulsa – 918-495-DOGS (3647)

SW OK:

• Humane Society of Lawton-Comanche County Patti Ross 580-713-9297

• Canadian County – Andrew Skidmore,

Canadian County Emergency Manager, Work: 580-651-6600 (El Reno)

• Comanche County – Geronimo Animal Control, Phone: 580-353-5511 (Geronimo)

• Cotton County – Karla Estchiti, Walters Emergency Manager,

Cell: 580-351-4300

• Greer County – Mangum Animal Control, Work: 580-782-3382 (Mangum)

• Jackson County – Jeremy Calloway, Altus Animal Control,

Work: 580-481-2285 (Altus)

• McClain County – Kristi Smith, Wayne Emergency Manager,

Work: 405-449-3451 (Wayne)

• Stephens County – Duncan’s Christians Concerned, Gary Curtis,

Work: 580-255-3648 (Duncan)

• Tillman County – Roy Gonzales, Frederick Animal Control,

Work: 580-30503404

NW OK:

• Main Contact: Enid SPCA- 580-233-1325 or info@enidspca.org

• Ellis County- Russell Miller- 580-334-0275 or elliscoemd@aol.com

To donate to GreaterGood and help pet owners in the future, visit their website here and click on the ‘Get Involved’ tab.