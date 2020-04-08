Pet Food Pantry seeking donations as demand for help increases

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many people may be scared or feel vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic, many Oklahomans are turning to their pets for comfort during these trying times.

As more people lose their jobs or are furloughed, it is becoming increasingly difficult for them to feed their families, including the four-legged members of the household.

Officials say more people are turning to charities and nonprofit organizations for help while waiting for unemployment benefits to start.

However, one local organization that helps families feed their pets says it is in need of assistance.

The Pet Food Pantry says it is still working to serve families during the pandemic, but it is struggling.

“We need donations in order to keep up with the demand. We’ve been informed that our largest food donor is unable to receive supplies until further notice,” a newsletter from the organization read.

The Pet Food Pantry of Oklahoma City delivers free pet food and supplies to low-income seniors, US veterans, the homeless, and those in domestic violence shelters so they can care for their pets while focusing on their own essential needs.

For more information, visit the Pet Food Pantry’s website.