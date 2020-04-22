Pet, puppy scams on the rise in Oklahoma, BBB says

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Better Business Bureau says Oklahomans should be on the lookout as pet and puppy scams are on the rise.

BBB Serving Oklahoma says there have been a pattern of complaints about the loss of money or false advertising from online pet breeders.

According to the BBB, pet and puppy scams are common; consumers should be careful of adopting pets online and are encouraged to research the validity of the business before transferring or sending money.

Some red flags that consumers should look for include:

Requests to pay by wire or money transfers

Requests for additional money to ship the pet

Low or discounted pricing on premium pet breeds

Urgency to send money to reserve the pet

Often, breeder or pet websites will appear legitimate which helps build trust with consumers but BBB warns that looks can be deceiving.

BBB encourages consumers to search BBB.org, request a video chat to verify pets are legitimate and shop around to compare prices before moving forward with adopting a pet.

If consumers have questions, they can call 405-239-6081 or search and report scams on the sites listed below: