OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City Police officer put on his little red riding hood Tuesday morning to help capture a big, not-so-bad wolf hybrid who escaped its owners in The Village recently.

The officer was called to a daycare near Hefner & Penn. Tuesday morning after the 85% wolf, 15% Alaskan Malamute mix was spotted outside the facility.

Courtesy: OKCPD

Courtesy: OKCPD

The Village Police Department informed OKCPD that one of their residents reported their wolf-dog missing recently.

OKCPD says Sgt. Stanley was able to convince the very cordial Canis lupus to join him in his squad car and pose for selfies, with help from its owner.

Courtesy: OKCPD

Courtesy: OKCPD

Owner and wolf were safely reunited.