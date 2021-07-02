Petitioners hope to overturn law that would give immunity to drivers who run over protesters if they fear for their life

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A group is working to get State Question 816 on the ballot. They’re hoping to overturn a law giving immunity to drivers who run over protesters if the driver fears for their life.

The petitioners are gathering signatures, hoping to overturn HB 1674, which would take effect in November.

“I believe there is not enough consensus on this subject for us to allow that decision to stand, and that’s why it should go on the ballot,” Joshua Harris-Till, State Director of the ‘No on 816’ campaign, said.

Photo goes with story
Joshua Harris-Till

To get on the ballot, petitioners have to get 59,320 signatures by Aug. 26. That’s 90 days after the legislative session ended.

The 59,320 required signatures comes from five percent of the votes cast for the governor in the last election.

Harris-Till says his motivation to do this comes after a time when he was trying to separate protesters from a car trying to get through an intersection.

“That moment right there reminds me that when someone does decide to run over somebody, it’s not going to be the agitator, or rioters, or somebody who’s breaking the window, it’s going to be somebody like me who’s in the front, trying to keep the peace, trying to keep everything orderly, trying to make sure there is not a difficult situation,” he said.

Photo goes with story
Protesters in Oklahoma City.

The bill’s author, Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, says it’s the right of citizens to challenge laws and thinks the results could go either way.

“I one hundred percent support the way everything is set up here in Oklahoma,” he said. “It is a pretty high bar to get a law overturned. We’ll see if that will happen or not.”

He also says it’s a misconception that drivers can just run over anyone.

“If a case like this were to happen, whoever the district attorney is for that area would review all of the evidence and make a determination if it was justified or if it wasn’t justified,” West said.

Gov. Kevin Stitt said when the bill was signed, “We sent a message that Oklahoma will not tolerate rioters who threaten the safety of law-abiding citizens.”

If the group gathers enough signatures to get the State Question on the ballot, it could go up for vote in November 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report