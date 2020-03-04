Petitioners want Medicaid expansion vote date set

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Could we be seeing a date set for a vote on expanding Medicaid?

Expansion supporters tried to take matters into their own hands Wednesday, March 4, and force Gov. Kevin Stitt to set a vote date.

Affordable Care Medicaid supporters say getting care is imperative to the lives of thousands of Oklahomans. They have gotten the signatures, and now they say it's time for Oklahomans to decide whether or not to take those federal healthcare dollars.

“We have simply been waiting for the governor to set an election day,” said former state Senator Angela Monson.

They have been waiting since last fall when supporters gathered over 300,000 signatures on a petition to put traditional Medicaid expansion to a statewide vote. The governor then has a year to schedule that vote. So far, no date has been set.

“I'm not going to say he is stalling. He is certainly taking his time,” Monson said.

So Wednesday, the former state senator from Oklahoma City and other supporters from Together, Okla., brought a new petition with hundreds of signature demanding an election date for SQ 802 be set.

They walked through the capitol and delivered it to the Office of the Governor.

We reached out to the governor. His office responded with the following: “The governor is actively working with his team to look at all scheduling options laid out through statutory guidelines. We do not have a set date at this time.”

The governor has his own plan for Medicaid expansion that doesn’t follow the Affordable Care model. But finding funding has been a problem. A joint session last week at the capitol met to discuss increasing hospital fees to indirectly fund Stitt’s Sooner Care 2-0.

“That idea is not going to come to fruition right now. Obviously, we are still open for discussions, but that particular vehicle from last week is dead,” said Senate Pro Temp Greg Treat.

But House Republicans, working with the governor, are confident they will get a workable alternative Medicaid expansion plan done in the next months.

“I'm optimistic we will have a plan really soon,” said Rep. Marcus McEntire.

Opponents to the governor’s plan say his way will include block grants, managed care and could be easily changed by future administrations. They say the constitutional change that SQ 802 includes is the only way to go.

“It ensures that citizens have the continual coverage that they need,” Monson said.

There are three likely election dates that could be set for SQ 802 – June with the primaries, August with the primary runoffs or November with the general election.