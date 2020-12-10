Petitions to recall Stillwater city leaders falls short after signature verification

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A petition to recall city councilors and the mayor of Stillwater has been struck down even though the petition got the needed number of signatures.

In August, a group of citizens in Stillwater began the process after what some feel is government overreach for the city’s COVID-19 mandates.

The group learned they would need at least 415 signatures for each city council member and the mayor in order to trigger a recall election.

The citizens started collecting signatures in October and turned in the petition on Nov. 9.

However, it seems their efforts have hit a roadblock.

The Stillwater City Clerk asked the Payne County Election Board to review the verification of signatures on the petition after noticing many of the signatures were from people who were not registered to vote in Stillwater.

“Upon review of the verification of the recall petitions, the City of Stillwater realized signatures of individuals who are not registered to vote in Stillwater elections were validated. It became apparent that the City Attorney’s Office provided erroneous instructions to the Payne County Election Board. Sec. 8-3 of the Stillwater City Charter requires that signers of a petition for the recall of elected officials be residents of Stillwater and registered to vote in City of Stillwater elections at the time they sign. Because the instructions appear to have created an erroneous count, Stillwater City Clerk Teresa Kadavy has asked the Payne County Election Board to review selected signatures and issue an amended certification of the signature counts for each petition. If necessary, the city clerk will revise the petition certification,” a statement from the city read. Statement from Stillwater City Manager Norman McNickle

The election board ultimately struck 16 signatures from four of the recall petitions, and 17 signatures from the petition to recall Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce.

With the new count, each petition falls short of the necessary requirements.

