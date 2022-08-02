OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Audience members will be prohibited from using phones or smartwatches during actor/comedian Kevin Hart’s upcoming performance at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

Hart’s ongoing Reality Check tour comes to the Paycom Center on Aug. 14, with the show starting at 7 p.m.

Paycom personnel announced Tuesday that all phones and smart watches must be put away during the show.

LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 13: Actor Kevin Hart speaks onstage during CinemaCon 2016 as Universal Pictures Invites You to an Exclusive Product Presentation Highlighting its Summer of 2016 and Beyond at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 13, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

Each audience member’s devices are to be silenced and placed in a Yondr pouch after their ticket is scanned.

Audience members will hold onto the pouch during the performance.

“If you need to use your phone, you can go to allotted areas on the concourse where they will unlock it for your use and lock it back in before returning into the arena for the show,” Paycom personnel said on social media.