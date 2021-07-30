Photo Gallery: Community member tips lead to marijuana grow operation bust in Kay County; thousands of plants worth millions seized

KAY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Law enforcement officials took down a suspected illegal marijuana grow operation in Kay County, and seized and destroyed thousands of plants.

A search warrant was executed on the grow operation in Kaw City, Thursday morning, following an extensive investigation by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

Authorities searched two adjoined properties that contained six large structures and 13 especially large wood frame and plastic grow houses, according to Kay County Sheriff’s Office officials.

Around 2,700 to 3,000 marijuana plants were seized from the properties and destroyed, and multiple suspects were arrested.

Bureau of Narcotics officials estimate the street value of the plants to be near $3 million.

Additional details are not currently being released.

Sheriff’s Office officials said tips from concerned citizens led to the investigation of the grow operation.

The below gallery includes photos of the grow operation that the Sheriff’s Office shared on social media:

Photo courtesy of Kay County Sheriff’s Office.

