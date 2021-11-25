Photo Gallery: Edmond firefighters save two dogs, kitten from house fire

Edmond firefighters saved the lives of two dogs and a kitten they rescued from a burning home. Photo from the Edmond Fire Department’s Facebook page.

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Two local dogs and a kitten are alive thanks to the courage and swift actions of Edmond firefighters.

The Edmond Fire Department was called to a burning home Wednesday morning.

Firefighters battled the blaze and searched the home.

No people were inside, but two dogs and a kitten were found unresponsive inside the home.

Firefighters carried the dogs and kitten out of the home, gently laid them on the lawn and began working to save their lives by providing them oxygen and other medical treatment.

    Edmond firefighters working to save the lives of a couple local canines. Photo from Edmond Fire Department Facebook page.
    Two local dogs being treated by Edmond firefighters.
    An Edmond firefighter keeping a kitten close while trying to save a dog’s life.
    An Edmond firefighter nurturing a kitten as he works to save a dog.

The pets were soon breathing again, and the kitten took cozy comfort inside a firefighter’s jacket as he held it close.

“Several years ago our department was able to purchase pet specific medical equipment for situations like these. We have since used them many times and we are thankful for our citizens and community that supplies us with the necessary equipment to perform our jobs,” a Fire Department official said on social media.

The resident of the home arrived and took the pets to a veterinarian for further evaluation.

