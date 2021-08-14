Photo Gallery: Generous Oklahomans come out to give blood on 21st year of Bob Moore Blood Drive

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – It was a beautiful day in the metro on Saturday, as generous Oklahomans came out to give the gift of life during the Bob Moore Blood Drive.

Blood supply shortages are frequent during summer months, but a steady stream of community members showed what the Oklahoma Standard is all about on Saturday by donating blood at Bob Moore dealerships across the metro.

Bob Moore Blood Drive

This is the 21st year of the Bob Moore Blood Drive, in association with the Oklahoma Blood Institute. KFOR is proud to be the television sponsor of this year’s event.

A total of 500 Oklahomans signed up to give blood.

Eligible donors are now entered to win a brand-new Kia Rio, courtesy of the Bob Moore Auto Group. The lucky winner of a new Kia Rio will be picked Saturday, Aug. 21.