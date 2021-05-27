Photo Gallery: Golden sunsets, rainbows and lightning enliven the evening sky following day of storms

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Storms fell upon Central Oklahoma, sighing a deep, drab gray across the horizon, but when the storms were over, the sky came alive with lightning streaking across a rainbow, then a sunset of astonishing gold.
The magnificent sky did not go unnoticed.
KFOR viewers got their cameras out and turned the fleeting opulence into a forever memory.
Those pictures are featured in the below gallery:
