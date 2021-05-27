Photo Gallery: Golden sunsets, rainbows and lightning enliven the evening sky following day of storms

Bridge creek. The calm after the storm. By Jesse Motors

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Storms fell upon Central Oklahoma, sighing a deep, drab gray across the horizon, but when the storms were over, the sky came alive with lightning streaking across a rainbow, then a sunset of astonishing gold.

The magnificent sky did not go unnoticed.

KFOR viewers got their cameras out and turned the fleeting opulence into a forever memory.

Those pictures are featured in the below gallery:

Rainbow with lightning by Matthew Knight

Rainbow at Porum Landing on Lake Eufaula by Kathy Laster

Purple and gold over Bethany by Laura Aneshansley

Golden clouds in Bethany by Laura Aneshansley

Rainbow and lightning by Annika Jones

Golden sky and rainbow in Norman by Heidi Kamm.

Cool sunset by Slade Black

Rainbow and Old Glory by Don Price

Rainbow and lightning by James Hopp

Sunset in West Norman by Megan Cooper

Lightning in Purcell by Patricia Morales

Lightning rainbow in West Norman by Megan Cooper

Rainbow on Tinker taken from Midwest City by Don Price

Rainbow with lightning in Shawnee by Kristi Heilaman

Double Rainbow with Lightning Bolts in Norman by Jennifer Spencer

Full rainbow in Norman by Summer McGuire

