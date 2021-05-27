Photo Gallery: Golden sunsets, rainbows and lightning enliven the evening sky following day of storms

Bridge creek. The calm after the storm. By Jesse Motors

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Storms fell upon Central Oklahoma, sighing a deep, drab gray across the horizon, but when the storms were over, the sky came alive with lightning streaking across a rainbow, then a sunset of astonishing gold.

The magnificent sky did not go unnoticed.

KFOR viewers got their cameras out and turned the fleeting opulence into a forever memory.

Those pictures are featured in the below gallery:

  • Photo goes with story
    Rainbow with lightning by Matthew Knight
  • Photo goes with story
    Rainbow at Porum Landing on Lake Eufaula by Kathy Laster
  • Photo goes with story
    Purple and gold over Bethany by Laura Aneshansley
  • Photo goes with story
    Golden clouds in Bethany by Laura Aneshansley
  • Photo goes with story
    Rainbow and lightning by Annika Jones
  • Photo goes with story
    Golden sky and rainbow in Norman by Heidi Kamm.
  Cool sunset by Slade Black
    Cool sunset by Slade Black
  Rainbow and Old Glory by Don Price
    Rainbow and Old Glory by Don Price
  • Photo goes with story
    Rainbow and lightning by James Hopp
  • Photo goes with story
    Bridge creek. The calm after the storm. By Jesse Motors
  • Photo goes with story
    Sunset in West Norman by Megan Cooper
  • Photo goes with story
    Lightning in Purcell by Patricia Morales
  • Photo goes with story
    Lightning rainbow in West Norman by Megan Cooper
  • Photo goes with story
    Rainbow on Tinker taken from Midwest City by Don Price
  • Photo goes with story
    Rainbow with lightning in Shawnee by Kristi Heilaman
  • Photo goes with story
    Double Rainbow with Lightning Bolts in Norman by Jennifer Spencer
  • Photo goes with story
    Full rainbow in Norman by Summer McGuire

