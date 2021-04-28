Video and Photo Gallery: Hail pours down on local communities

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Hail rained down hard in Norman, Newcastle and other local areas on Wednesday night.
KFOR Chief Meteorologist Mike Morgan described the Norman hail storm as “essentially a hurricane with large hail.”
The hail storm caused damage to businesses and homes.
Scores of community members shared photos and videos of hail falling in their neighborhoods.
Here’s a gallery of local hail photos:
Here’s a video of hail showering down in Norman, provided by Chopper4 pilot Mason Dunn:
Here’s another video of Norman hail, this one shared by Theck Laird: