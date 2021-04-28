Video and Photo Gallery: Hail pours down on local communities

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Hail rained down hard in Norman, Newcastle and other local areas on Wednesday night.

KFOR Chief Meteorologist Mike Morgan described the Norman hail storm as “essentially a hurricane with large hail.”

The hail storm caused damage to businesses and homes.

Scores of community members shared photos and videos of hail falling in their neighborhoods.

Here’s a gallery of local hail photos:

  • Norman hail, by Barbara Jerome
  Norman hail, by Barabara Jerome
    Norman hail, by Barabara Jerome
  Norman hail, by Barbara Jerome
    Norman hail, by Barbara Jerome
  Hail in Newcastle, by Debbie Dixon
    Hail in Newcastle, by Debbie Dixon
  Hail in Newcastle, by Sarah Wallis
    Hail in Newcastle, by Sarah Wallis
  Newcastle hail, by Eric Stephens
    Newcastle hail, by Eric Stephens
  • Photo goes with story
    Bridgecreek hail, by Kristi Passmore 2
  Norman hail, by Brian Keen
    Norman hail, by Brian Keen
  • Photo goes with story
    Bridgecreek hail, by Kristi Passmore
  Norman hail, by Breanna Phillips
    Norman hail, by Breanna Phillips
  Hail in Norman, by Lindy Jones
    Hail in Norman, by Lindy Jones
  • Photo goes with story
    West Norman near Techumseh and 36th, by Brett Laroche
  Norman hail, by Gayle Enouen
    Norman hail, by Gayle Enouen
  Norman hail, by Jamie Jackson
    Norman hail, by Jamie Jackson
  Norman hail, by Leann Cox
    Norman hail, by Leann Cox
  Norman hail, by Jack Chinn
    Norman hail, by Jack Chinn
  • Photo goes with story
    Golf ball size hail in Norman, by Caleb Jefferson
  • Photo goes with story
    Hail damage at Cambridge Edition at Main Street and 48th Avenue NW in Norman, by Megan Cooper
  • Photo goes with story
    Giant hail at Crossroads Boulevard in Norman, by Jordan Canary
  • Photo goes with story
    Hail damage in Norman, by Cristy Fleming
  Hail in Norman, by Wendy Erks
    Hail in Norman, by Wendy Erks
  Hail in Norman, by Wendy Erks
    Hail in Norman, by Wendy Erks
  • Photo goes with story
    Norman hail from 12th and Robinson, by Chris Holt
  • Photo goes with story
    Heavy hail north of Robinson and NE 12th in Norman, by Okiepro
  • Photo goes with story
    Massive hail in Norman, from Sheryl Mitchell

Here’s a video of hail showering down in Norman, provided by Chopper4 pilot Mason Dunn:

Here’s another video of Norman hail, this one shared by Theck Laird:

