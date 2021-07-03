Photo Gallery: Nearly 30,000 people turn out for star spangled celebration at LibertyFest Parade 2021

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The streets of downtown Edmond were flooded in a sea of red, white and blue as tens of thousands of enthusiastic spectators turned out for the LIbertyFest Parade 2021. The beautiful weather certainly helped make this a must-see event.

Moms, dads, grandparents and children enjoyed the marching bands, cool cars, firetrucks, veterans, Boy Scouts, civic groups and businesses.

The 4 Warn Storm Team’s Emily Sutton, her cute doggy Okie and Interceptor 4 were proud to be a part of one of the most popular Independence Day celebrations in the country.

The theme of this year’s LibertyFest parade is flying the flag of freedom. And there was no shortage of Old Glory.

The 4th of July fireworks celebration will be the grand finale to LibertyFest 2021 tomorrow, Sunday, July 4 at Hafer Park in Edmond. This spectacular show will start about 9:30 p.m.

