Photo Gallery: Second Half Expo at National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum focuses on helping 50-plus generation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A large crowd of visitors dropped by the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum Saturday for the Second Half Expo.

This event focuses on everything for the 50-plus generation, but you didn’t have to be 50 to get in. It was open for everyone.

Vendors shared important information on retirement, healthy living and technology to make life easier for those 50 and older.

There were authors on hand talking about their books and musical entertainment.

Adam Snider of KFOR’s In Your Corner team shared smart steps everyone should take to avoid becoming a victim of a scam and getting tricked out of your hard earned money, especially when you are online.

News 4 is proud to be the television partner of the Second Half Expo.

Check out these photos from the event:

