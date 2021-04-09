Photo Gallery: Severe storm system brings hail to Central Oklahoma; severe thunderstorm warning, watch issued in several counties

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A severe storm system brought hail of numerous sizes to cities in Central Oklahoma as severe storm warnings and watches were activated.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 7:30 p.m. for Southeastern Lincoln County and until 8 p.m. p.m. in Seminole, Northwestern Pontotoc, Pottawatomie and Southeastern McClain counties, according to the National Weather Service.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 11 p.m. for the following Oklahoma counties:

Atoka

Bryan

Carter

Cleveland

Coal

Garvin

Hughes

Jefferson

Johnston

Lincoln

Love

Marshall

McClain

Murray

Pontotoc

Pottawatomie

Seminole

Stephens

KFOR viewers sent in the following photos of hail that fell in their area:

Hail shower. From Clay Estus.

Hail bigger than a quarter in Hinton. From Paizley House.

Hail in Casion. From Nathan Mahaffey.