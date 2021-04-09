Photo Gallery: Severe storm system brings hail to Central Oklahoma; severe thunderstorm warning, watch issued in several counties

Hail shower. From Clay Estus.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A severe storm system brought hail of numerous sizes to cities in Central Oklahoma as severe storm warnings and watches were activated.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 7:30 p.m. for Southeastern Lincoln County and until 8 p.m. p.m. in Seminole, Northwestern Pontotoc, Pottawatomie and Southeastern McClain counties, according to the National Weather Service.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 11 p.m. for the following Oklahoma counties:

  • Atoka
  • Bryan
  • Carter
  • Cleveland
  • Coal
  • Garvin
  • Hughes
  • Jefferson
  • Johnston
  • Lincoln
  • Love
  • Marshall
  • McClain
  • Murray
  • Pontotoc
  • Pottawatomie
  • Seminole
  • Stephens

KFOR viewers sent in the following photos of hail that fell in their area:

    Hail shower. From Clay Estus.
    Hail bigger than a quarter in Hinton. From Paizley House.
    Hail in Casion. From Nathan Mahaffey.

