Photo Gallery: Severe storm system brings hail to Central Oklahoma; severe thunderstorm warning, watch issued in several counties

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A severe storm system brought hail of numerous sizes to cities in Central Oklahoma as severe storm warnings and watches were activated.
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 7:30 p.m. for Southeastern Lincoln County and until 8 p.m. p.m. in Seminole, Northwestern Pontotoc, Pottawatomie and Southeastern McClain counties, according to the National Weather Service.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 11 p.m. for the following Oklahoma counties:
- Atoka
- Bryan
- Carter
- Cleveland
- Coal
- Garvin
- Hughes
- Jefferson
- Johnston
- Lincoln
- Love
- Marshall
- McClain
- Murray
- Pontotoc
- Pottawatomie
- Seminole
- Stephens
KFOR viewers sent in the following photos of hail that fell in their area: