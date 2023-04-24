MEDFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – Some Oklahomans were able to see an amazing sight in the skies on Sunday night.

A coronal mass ejection and a minor solar flare happened Friday night, according to NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center.

In addition to sparking a geomagnetic storm watch through Monday, the solar activity means the northern lights were visible much farther south than normal.

The Oklahoma Mesonet posted a photo of the northern lights over the Mesonet location in Medford, Oklahoma.

Officials say the photo was taken at 11:06 p.m. on Sunday.

Viewing is expected to diminish Monday night, with only the northernmost parts of some states – Washington, Montana, North Dakota, and Minnesota – forecasted to have a low likelihood of seeing the aurora.

If you missed the light show, don’t worry.

Experts say there will be more opportunities to see auroras in the coming years.

“If you missed the activity a couple of weeks, last week and a few weeks ago, just know that we are ramping up to the solar maximum – we’re expecting it to occur between 2024-25 so essentially stay tuned, there’s more to come,” said Bill Murtagh, the Program Coordinator for NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center.