OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma History Center is inviting the community to learn how to properly preserve and care for photographs.

According to the Oklahoma Historical Society, the “Preservation and Care of Photographs” workshop is planned for Friday, November 3, from 1-4 p.m. at 800 Nazih Zuhdi Dr. in Oklahoma City.

The workshop will be put on with support from the museum’s John and Eleanor Kirkpatrick Research Center, which is estimated to have 11 million images in its archives. Attendees will be taught how to correctly care for their photographs.

Officials say the workshop costs $20 for Oklahoma Historical Society members and $25 for nonmembers. Tickets can be purchased online at store.okhistory.org. All supplies will be provided and participants will be able to take home a photo storage box.

For more information, visit okhistory.org.