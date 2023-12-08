After months of ignoring her emails Photographer and Psychic Medium Brandon Burton delivered the prints a Yukon woman paid for after a visit from In Your Corner.

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – After months of ignoring her emails, photographer and psychic medium Brandon Burton delivered the prints a Yukon woman paid for after a visit from News 4.

“He chose violence that day,” said Destiny Sayers. “His behavior was just mind-blowing and wildly inappropriate. What does it mean to be a loaded baked potato?”

In a report from KFOR last week, Sayers said that for months she’s been waiting on a pack of family prints she paid Burton for.

After a month past the deadline, she said that she sent out an email to him asking for an estimated time of arrival, but didn’t hear back.

Months later, after several emails asking for an update, he emails what he says was an “appropriate, catty, sassy email.”

Burton told KFOR “Her prints are on my time because I’m emotionally and physically unavailable to give her prints in the last two months.”

As for Burton not answering the emails that Sayers sent him, he said, “I don’t live on my emails. I don’t have an email answerer. I don’t sit on my email. I’m not an email provider. I don’t live on my email!”

“You are a business provider and email is your form of communication,” responded Destiny. “I have a job too and I’m not an email service provider, I’m taking care of two kids at home. Also, it took time out of my day to have to follow up on something that I shouldn’t have had to follow up on.”

Sayers showed KFOR a description from her original order, which listed a 10-day max delivery time on prints ordered.

“I can do it right now, two-day business delivery,” said Burton, before saying she would get them soon. “She can get it on f—ing Monday but I had a Thanksgiving to take care of. Now, I just moved and my landlord is being a b—h, everyone’s been a b—h to me.”

On Friday, KFOR asked Destiny if she had received the picture prints promised.

“No,” said Sayers.

KFOR then went back to Burton’s home to find out why the prints hadn’t been delivered yet. There were people home, but nobody answered after a knock on the door and a ring of the doorbell.

However, an hour after KFOR went to Burton’s home, Sayers caught him on her doorbell camera dropping off the prints she was promised. Her doorbell camera captured the drop-off.

“This could have all been avoided had you either just communicated with me or delivered the prints, to begin with,” said Sayers. “You did this to yourself. I did not ruin your career or anything. I was just asking questions.”

In the meantime, Sayers has been contacted by several photographers wanting to help her out.

“The first photographer who offered my prints, I did take her up on that offer because it was something I wanted to begin with. I’ve had other photographers offer free sessions and I’ve asked each one if they were committed to give that session instead to a family who cannot afford photography or who may not have photography in their budget.”

The prints that Sayers was promised came from Jess Gaefe.

Jess Gaefe was the photographer who printed the last few prints for free according to Sayers. On top of that, Sayers said that PV Photography, Jessica Aycock of Jessica A Photography, and Willow Kate Photography were all ones that offered either prints or sessions.

As for Burton, his social media accounts that were either connected or referenced back to his photography business have been deleted or turned private. On Monday, he seemed to also change his Instagram screenname to Loaded Baked Potato.

Destiny told KFOR she will continue getting her annual photos, but will be finding someone else.