OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a new dog or cat, officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they have over 100 dogs in need of a loving home.

The shelter currently has 103 dogs who are waiting to be adopted and 10 adoptable cats.

Abby Tabby Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Arlo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Boomer Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Bug Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Cookie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Cornchip Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Cricket Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Cupcake Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Curry Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Daisy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Dancer Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Dakota Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Dash Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Irish Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

JD Robb Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Lucy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Missy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Nacho Cheese Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Nora Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Pinkerton Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Polly Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Professor Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Smoke Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Tator Tot Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Thi Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Tux Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Agnes Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Barney Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Broomhilda Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Carter Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Cixi Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Dutchess Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Edith Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Gerald Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Glamorous Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Jaxson Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Jet Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Lucy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Mary Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Sharky Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Terry Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Tiger Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Tony Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Dogs who are 40 pounds and heavier are currently free to adopt.

All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.