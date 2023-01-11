OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a new dog or cat, officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they have over 100 dogs in need of a loving home.

The shelter currently has 103 dogs who are waiting to be adopted and 10 adoptable cats.

  • Abby Tabby Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Arlo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Boomer Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Bug Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Cookie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Cornchip Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Cricket Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Cupcake Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Curry Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Daisy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Dancer Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Dakota Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Dash Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Irish Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • JD Robb Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Lucy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Missy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Nacho Cheese Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Nora Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Pinkerton Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Polly Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Professor Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Smoke Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Tator Tot Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Thi Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Tux Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Agnes Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Barney Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Broomhilda Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Carter Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Cixi Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Dutchess Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Edith Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Gerald Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Glamorous Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Jaxson Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Jet Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Lucy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Mary Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Sharky Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Terry Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Tiger Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Tony Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
Dogs who are 40 pounds and heavier are currently free to adopt.

All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.