OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a new dog or cat, officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they have over 100 dogs in need of a loving home.
The shelter currently has 103 dogs who are waiting to be adopted and 10 adoptable cats.
Dogs who are 40 pounds and heavier are currently free to adopt.
All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.
It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.
For more information, call (405) 297-3100.