OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a new dog, officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they have dozens of dogs in need of a loving home.

The shelter currently has 108 dogs who are waiting to be adopted.

  • Apple Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Brett Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Dave Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Jasmine Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Josh Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Limon Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Luna Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Maximillian Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Nova Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Princess Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Sparky Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Tyler Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Ronnie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
On Jan. 2, the shelter took in 43 animals and recorded 13 adoptions.

Right now, the shelter is at 136% capacity for dogs and 55% capacity for cats.

Dogs who are 40 pounds and heavier are currently free to adopt.

All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.