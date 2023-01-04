OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a new dog, officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they have dozens of dogs in need of a loving home.

The shelter currently has 108 dogs who are waiting to be adopted.

Apple Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Brett Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Dave Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Jasmine Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Josh Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Limon Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Luna Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Maximillian Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Nova Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Princess Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Sparky Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Tyler Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Ronnie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

On Jan. 2, the shelter took in 43 animals and recorded 13 adoptions.

Right now, the shelter is at 136% capacity for dogs and 55% capacity for cats.

Dogs who are 40 pounds and heavier are currently free to adopt.

All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.