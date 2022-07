OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Animal Welfare needs your help!

The shelter is currently overwhelmed with the number of animals in its care.

Organizers say they are searching for loving families that want to add a four-legged friend to their home.

Andy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Bear Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Boomer Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Butters Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Kojak Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Louis Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Movado Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Rider Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Sierra Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Skipper Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Sven Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Townes Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Zee Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Zitar Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Acorn petfinder (40) A388371 Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Almond petfinder (37) A388247 Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Athena petfinder (32) A388317 Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Beanie A386309 Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Cheedar petfinder (9) A387607 Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Cheezit petfinder (48) A388655 Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Cinnamon petfinder (69) A389120 Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Cricket petfinder (72) A388730 Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Clover petfinder (56) A387765 Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Cupcake petfinder (77) A388896 Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Flower petfinder (80) A389235 Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Hairspray petfinder (16) A382006 Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Margot petfinder (54) A388061 Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Joey petfinder (27) A382652 Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Naruto petfinder (43) A388334 Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Raven petfinder (64) A388043 Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Reginald petfinder (13) A388065 Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Scarpetta petfinder (34) A388333 Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Tony petfinder (62) A385019 Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.