OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a new four-legged family member, the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter has just what you’re looking for.

Even if you can’t adopt right away, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is bringing back the foster-to-adopt program.

Visitors can come to the shelter from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and see the pets who qualify.

“When you find the perfect one, take their kennel card to the front desk and they will help you with the rest!” the shelter posted.

The shelter says it is in desperate need of adopters.

Ally Oopps Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Cloud Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Homie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Ked Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Olive Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Oreo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Pancake Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Patches Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Raisin Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Sassy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Warren Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Sparkle Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

The day the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter opened to the public, staff members took in 143 animals.

The next day, the shelter says it took in another 126 animals.

“That’s 269 animals in two days. This is not sustainable and we need your help now,” Oklahoma City Animal Welfare posted.

Organizers say all dog adoption fees are waived.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 SE 29th St. in Oklahoma City.