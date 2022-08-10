OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they have a variety of animals in need of loving homes.

On Aug. 9, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare took in 73 animals, but only had 20 adoptions. Four dogs were returned to their owners, and 25 animals were euthanized.

Right now, officials say there are 564 cats and 513 dogs in the foster program.

Currently, organizers say the shelter has 415 dogs and 167 cats in its care.

Adorabelle Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Aero Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Alex Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Chicken Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Horse Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Momma Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Bailey Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Joe Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Levi Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Mandy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Rollo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Spaghetti Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.