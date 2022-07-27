OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Workers at the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter continue to be overwhelmed by the number of animals in their care.
On July 25, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare took in 77 animals but only adopted out 14 animals that day.
Officials say 22 animals were transferred to other organizations, while nine animals were euthanised.
Right now, the shelter has 410 dogs and 165 cats in their care.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.
It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.
For more information, call (405) 297-3100.