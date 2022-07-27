OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Workers at the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter continue to be overwhelmed by the number of animals in their care.

On July 25, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare took in 77 animals but only adopted out 14 animals that day.

Officials say 22 animals were transferred to other organizations, while nine animals were euthanised.

Right now, the shelter has 410 dogs and 165 cats in their care.

Biscuit Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Candycorn Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Carrot Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Cashew Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Chip Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Cinnabon Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Colby Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Fancy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Einstein Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Dottie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Dillon Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Dice Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Dave Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Daisy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Cricket Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Fanny Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Finn Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Fiona Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Fluffington Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Harry Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Illyana Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Jasper Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Jet Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Lani Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Pebbles Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Patch Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Olive Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Muffin Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

May Liz Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Mara Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Maisy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Lolli Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Little Dot Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Polly Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Roxie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Socks Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Taffy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Takari Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Tawny Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Titan Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Rusty Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Bear Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Venus Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Peanut Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Nugget Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Milo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Louise Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Joey Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Corndog Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

CJ Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Bowser Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.