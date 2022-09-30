OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Organizers are seeking loving homes for dozens of adorable dogs and cats who are in need of a family.

On Thursday, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare took in 55 animals and recorded 20 adoptions. In all, seven animals were returned to their owners.

At this point, the shelter is at 135% capacity for dogs and 84% capacity for cats.

Alvin Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Amy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Bruno Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Coconut Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Dixie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Donald Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Dottie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Dudley Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Genie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Melon Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Micky Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Roger Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Mischa Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Rusty Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Rollo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Stitch Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Thumper Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Thunder Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Woody Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.‘It could have killed her’: Woman hit by falling cell phone at state fair hospitalized

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call 405-297-3100.