OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Organizers are seeking loving homes for dozens of adorable dogs and cats who are in need of a family.

On Thursday, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare took in 55 animals and recorded 20 adoptions. In all, seven animals were returned to their owners.

At this point, the shelter is at 135% capacity for dogs and 84% capacity for cats.

  • Alvin Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Amy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Bruno Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Coconut Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Dixie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Donald Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Dottie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Dudley Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Genie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Melon Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Micky Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Roger Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Mischa Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Rusty Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Rollo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Stitch Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Thumper Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Thunder Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Woody Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call 405-297-3100.