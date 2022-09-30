OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Organizers are seeking loving homes for dozens of adorable dogs and cats who are in need of a family.
On Thursday, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare took in 55 animals and recorded 20 adoptions. In all, seven animals were returned to their owners.
At this point, the shelter is at 135% capacity for dogs and 84% capacity for cats.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.
It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.
For more information, call 405-297-3100.