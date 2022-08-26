OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say more than 80 animals were brought to the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter on Thursday, which means they are in desperate need of loving families.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says they recorded 34 adoptions on Thursday, but say 22 animals were euthanized.

At this point, the shelter is at 150% capacity for dogs.

“The best way to save lives is to keep them from entering the shelter in the first place. There are simply not enough outlets for the number entering our shelter. Spay and neuter and do everything you can to keep the animal out of the shelter. Only about 20% of stray dogs entering the shelter are reclaimed by their owners. They are far more likely to get back home if left in the area they were found,” the shelter posted on Facebook.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.