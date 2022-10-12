OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials at the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they are seeking loving homes for dozens of adoptable dogs and cats.

The shelter took in 51 animals on Oct. 11 and recorded just 10 adoptions. In all, 13 pets were returned to their owners.

Officials at the shelter say there are 431 dogs in their care, and 173 cats.

Aladin Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Bella Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Brownie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Buster Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Caliope Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Chippy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Cooper Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Ernie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Franklin Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Mason Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Mattie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Mia Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Scuttle Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Teddy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Toby Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Winnifred Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Zoey Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.