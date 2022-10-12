OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials at the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they are seeking loving homes for dozens of adoptable dogs and cats.

The shelter took in 51 animals on Oct. 11 and recorded just 10 adoptions. In all, 13 pets were returned to their owners.

Officials at the shelter say there are 431 dogs in their care, and 173 cats.

  • Aladin Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Aladin Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Bella Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Bella Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Brownie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Brownie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Buster Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Buster Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Caliope Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Caliope Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Chippy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Chippy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Cooper Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Cooper Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Ernie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Ernie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Franklin Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Franklin Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Mason Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Mason Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Mattie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Mattie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Mia Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Mia Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Scuttle Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Scuttle Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Teddy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Teddy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Toby Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Toby Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Winnifred Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Winnifred Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Zoey Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Zoey Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.