OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials at the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they are seeking loving homes for dozens of adoptable dogs and cats.
The shelter took in 51 animals on Oct. 11 and recorded just 10 adoptions. In all, 13 pets were returned to their owners.
Officials at the shelter say there are 431 dogs in their care, and 173 cats.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.
It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.
For more information, call (405) 297-3100.