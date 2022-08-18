OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although we’re in the midst of the ‘Clear the Shelters’ initiative, officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they are still struggling to find loving homes for pets in need.

On Aug. 15, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare took in 71 animals, but only recorded 16 adoptions and 7 pets returned to their owners.

Right now, there are 452 dogs and 149 cats in their care.

  • Balto Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Dora Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Goldie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Goob Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Marvin Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Missy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Slushee Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • TJ Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Thomas Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Mitzi Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.