OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are hoping to add a special member to your family, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare has just the pet you are looking for.

The shelter has dozens of animals in need of loving homes this holiday season.

  • Buster Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Charlie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Chase Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Finn Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Igloo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Joey Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Kringle Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Lady Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Little Debbie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Michigan Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Mississippi Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Ohio Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Pennsylvania Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Rudy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Santa Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Thomas Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Tofu Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Venus Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Penny Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Hattie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Olivia Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Annie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Blitzen Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Buck Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Calabria Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Comet Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Cooper Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Cupid Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Elf Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Jojo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Klause Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Max Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Mim Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Rudolph Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Stuart Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.