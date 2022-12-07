OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are hoping to add a special member to your family, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare has just the pet you are looking for.

The shelter has dozens of animals in need of loving homes this holiday season.

Buster Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Charlie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Chase Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Finn Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Igloo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Joey Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Kringle Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Lady Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Little Debbie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Michigan Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Mississippi Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Ohio Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Pennsylvania Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Rudy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Santa Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Thomas Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Tofu Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Venus Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Penny Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Hattie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Olivia Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Annie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Blitzen Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Buck Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Calabria Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Comet Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Cooper Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Cupid Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Elf Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Jojo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Klause Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Max Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Mim Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Rudolph Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Stuart Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.