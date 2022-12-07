OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are hoping to add a special member to your family, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare has just the pet you are looking for.
The shelter has dozens of animals in need of loving homes this holiday season.
All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.
It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.
For more information, call (405) 297-3100.