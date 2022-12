OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Historical Society pulled some vintage photos from their archives of downtown OKC during the holidays over the years.

Oklahoma City 1928. Image courtesy the Oklahoma Historical Society.

Oklahoma City 1936. the Oklahoma Historical Society.

Oklahoma City 1938. the Oklahoma Historical Society.

Oklahoma City 1949. the Oklahoma Historical Society.

Oklahoma City 1956. the Oklahoma Historical Society.

Oklahoma City 1961. the Oklahoma Historical Society.

Oklahoma City 1962. the Oklahoma Historical Society.

Oklahoma City 1962. Image courtesy the Oklahoma Historical Society.

According to OHS, each photo shows Christmas scenes of downtown OKC through the decades. There are photos from the years 1928-1962, inviting you to travel through time and experience the holidays in Oklahoma City’s past.