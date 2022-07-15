OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Families are still needed as hundreds of dogs and cats remain in the custody of Oklahoma City Animal Welfare.
On July 14, the shelter says it accepted 43 dogs and 47 cats.
It recorded 20 adoptions on Thursday, and two dogs were returned to their owners.
Right now, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is at 131% capacity for dogs and 155% capacity for cats.
Officials say there are 390 dogs and 295 cats at the shelter.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.
It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.
For more information, call (405) 297-3100.