OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Families are still needed as hundreds of dogs and cats remain in the custody of Oklahoma City Animal Welfare.

On July 14, the shelter says it accepted 43 dogs and 47 cats.

It recorded 20 adoptions on Thursday, and two dogs were returned to their owners.

  • Whitty Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Whitty Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Thor Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Thor Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Princess Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Princess Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Nessa Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Nessa Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Missy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Missy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Midnight Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Midnight Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Maxwell Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Maxwell Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Mango Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Mango Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Krammer Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Krammer Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Judy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Judy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Jerry Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Jerry Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Jelly Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Jelly Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Eevee Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Eevee Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Ella Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Ella Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Franny Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Franny Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Gabby Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Gabby Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Heather Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Heather Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Hunter Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Hunter Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Inspector Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Inspector Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Jagger Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Jagger Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Jasper Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Jasper Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Demi Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Demi Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Darling Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Darling Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Daisy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Daisy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Comet Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Comet Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Colby Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Colby Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Clover Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Clover Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Cloudy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Cloudy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Chip Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Chip Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Cheetos Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Cheetos Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Arlo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Arlo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Beanie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Beanie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Boots Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Boots Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Captain Crunch Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Captain Crunch Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Candy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Candy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Captain Crunch Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Captain Crunch Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Charlie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Charlie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Chase Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Chase Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Cheese Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Cheese Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Alice Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Alice Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Tigger Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Tigger Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Strawberry Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Strawberry Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Ruby Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Ruby Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Prince Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Prince Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Mija Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Mija Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Mario Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Mario Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Luigi Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Luigi Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Kiwi Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Kiwi Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Ariel Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Ariel Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Bailey Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Bailey Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Buster Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Buster Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Freddie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Freddie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Gia Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Gia Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Hammer Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Hammer Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Hank Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Hank Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Right now, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is at 131% capacity for dogs and 155% capacity for cats.

Officials say there are 390 dogs and 295 cats at the shelter.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.