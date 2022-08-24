OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you have been thinking about adding a four-legged family member to your household, you only have a few days left to take part in the ‘Clear the Shelter’ event.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says there are only seven days left in the national ‘Clear the Shelter’ event.
All adoption fees are waived until the end of August, and all adoptable animals are microchipped, spayed/neutered, and up-to-date on vaccinations.
On Aug. 23, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare took in 76 animals and recorded 31 adoptions. Four pets were returned to their owners.
The shelter is still at 148% capacity for dogs and 94% for cats.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.
It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.
For more information, call (405) 297-3100.