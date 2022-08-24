OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you have been thinking about adding a four-legged family member to your household, you only have a few days left to take part in the ‘Clear the Shelter’ event.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says there are only seven days left in the national ‘Clear the Shelter’ event.

  • Beedoo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Brindy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Fiona Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Gordo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Gus Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Johnny Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Toby Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Slinky Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Riley Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Oscar Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Memphis Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Maya Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Adam Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Bjork Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Carlos Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Einstein Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Derek Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Ella Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Fleetwood Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • George Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Gino Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Harry Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Harry Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Henderson Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Hillary Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Honey Bear Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Marmalade Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Rocky Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Snowball Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Stan Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Tang Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Tator Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Teddy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Tessi Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Tessi Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Thunder Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Tommy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Tookie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Topper Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Turbo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
All adoption fees are waived until the end of August, and all adoptable animals are microchipped, spayed/neutered, and up-to-date on vaccinations.

On Aug. 23, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare took in 76 animals and recorded 31 adoptions. Four pets were returned to their owners.

The shelter is still at 148% capacity for dogs and 94% for cats.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.