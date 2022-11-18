OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Volunteers are working to find a home for the holidays for dozens of adoptable pets.

Beginning Saturday, Nov. 19, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is waiving all adoption fees for dogs that weigh 40 pounds and up.

  • Alex Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Alex Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Apollo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Apollo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Arabella Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Arabella Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Arlo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Arlo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Bean Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Bean Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Bird Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Bird Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Bisquit Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Bisquit Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Brandi Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Brandi Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Bunny Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Bunny Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Captain Crunch Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Captain Crunch Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Caramel Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Caramel Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Chase Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Chase Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Cheetos Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Cheetos Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Cinnabon Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Cinnabon Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Coach Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Coach Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Dancer Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Dancer Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Dash Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Dash Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Duke Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Duke Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Fig Newton Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Fig Newton Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Grim Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Grim Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Haymay Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Haymay Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Hissy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Hissy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Kramer Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Kramer Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Marianne Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Marianne Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Olive Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Olive Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Phantom Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Phantom Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Tiny Tim Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Tiny Tim Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Alabama Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Alabama Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Arizona Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Arizona Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Connecticut Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Connecticut Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Gloria Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Gloria Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Idaho Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Idaho Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Illinois Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Illinois Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Indiana Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Indiana Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Lily Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Lily Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Little Mamas Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Little Mamas Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • London Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    London Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Louisiana Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Louisiana Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Maine Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Maine Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Maryland Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Maryland Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Minnesota Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Minnesota Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Nix Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Nix Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Opal Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Opal Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

On Nov. 16, the shelter took in 58 animals and recorded just 17 adoptions.

All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.