OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Volunteers are working to find a home for the holidays for dozens of adoptable pets.
Beginning Saturday, Nov. 19, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is waiving all adoption fees for dogs that weigh 40 pounds and up.
On Nov. 16, the shelter took in 58 animals and recorded just 17 adoptions.
All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.
It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.
For more information, call (405) 297-3100.