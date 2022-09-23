OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they are searching for loving homes for more than a hundred adoptable animals.

Currently, the shelter has 159 dogs and 18 cats up for adoption.

Ali Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Ambrosia Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Anya Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Bonita Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Hachi Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Hilda Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Mirabelle Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Lacey Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Kuzco Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Kimber Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Jayjay Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Jackie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Nova Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Polly Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Pumpkin Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Sierra Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Sparkle Lee Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Steve Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Wendy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Yuki Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Bug Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Angelica Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Enzo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

George Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Handsome Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Jasper Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Whisker Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Taz Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Sebastian Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Roman Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Nina Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

There is no adoption fee for dogs. The adoption fee for cats is $60.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.