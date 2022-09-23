OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they are searching for loving homes for more than a hundred adoptable animals.
Currently, the shelter has 159 dogs and 18 cats up for adoption.
There is no adoption fee for dogs. The adoption fee for cats is $60.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.
It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.
For more information, call (405) 297-3100.