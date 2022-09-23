OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they are searching for loving homes for more than a hundred adoptable animals.

Currently, the shelter has 159 dogs and 18 cats up for adoption.

  • Ali Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Ali Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Ambrosia Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Ambrosia Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Anya Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Anya Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Bonita Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Bonita Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Hachi Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Hachi Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Hilda Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Hilda Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Mirabelle Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Mirabelle Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Lacey Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Lacey Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Kuzco Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Kuzco Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Kimber Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Kimber Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Jayjay Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Jayjay Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Jackie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Jackie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Nova Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Nova Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Polly Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Polly Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Pumpkin Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Pumpkin Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Sierra Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Sierra Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Sparkle Lee Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Sparkle Lee Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Steve Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Steve Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Wendy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Wendy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Yuki Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Yuki Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Bug Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Bug Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Angelica Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Angelica Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Enzo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Enzo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • George Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    George Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Handsome Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Handsome Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Jasper Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Jasper Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Whisker Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Whisker Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Taz Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Taz Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Sebastian Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Sebastian Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Roman Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Roman Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Nina Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Nina Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

There is no adoption fee for dogs. The adoption fee for cats is $60.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.