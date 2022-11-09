OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are gearing up for the holidays, why not add a new member to the family?

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it has dozens of adoptable dogs and cats looking for loving homes.

Currently, there are no adoption fees on dogs or puppies from the shelter.

  • Angus Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Blackjack Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Jack Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Kole Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Maynor Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • McBeth Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Midnight Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Peggy Sue Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Pretty Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Spirit Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Tinker Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Tiny Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Westminster Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Amber Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Baloo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Blitzen Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Cane Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Coda Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Dakota Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Dixie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Eddy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Jeremy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Jetty Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • John Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Journey Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Karsyn Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Trinity Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Trixy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Trudy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
If you would like to meet them, OKC Animal Welfare is hosting an adoption event at PetSmart, located at 7177 S.E. 29th in Midwest City on Sunday, Nov. 13.

The adoption fee for cats is $60.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call 405-297-3100.