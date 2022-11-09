OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are gearing up for the holidays, why not add a new member to the family?
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it has dozens of adoptable dogs and cats looking for loving homes.
Currently, there are no adoption fees on dogs or puppies from the shelter.
If you would like to meet them, OKC Animal Welfare is hosting an adoption event at PetSmart, located at 7177 S.E. 29th in Midwest City on Sunday, Nov. 13.
The adoption fee for cats is $60.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.
It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.
For more information, call 405-297-3100.