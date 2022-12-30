OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Dozens of dogs are praying for a loving home for the New Year in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it took in 54 animals on Dec. 29 and recorded 31 adoptions.

Right now, the shelter has 428 dogs and 116 cats in its care.

  • Andy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Carly Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Daisy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Dragon Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Harvey Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Howie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Jericho Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Kenny Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Kirby Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Kostis Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Minca Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Nathan Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Ned Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Ronnie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Sammy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Smiley Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Steve Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Zion Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Cabbage Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Cooper Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
If you’re not completely on board with adopting, the shelter says you can flash foster a dog for the new year.

All dogs who are 6-months-old and older qualify for the program. Just pick out a dog now through Dec. 31.

You can return your New Year’s Pooch beginning on Jan. 3.

Adoption fees for dogs over 40 pounds are currently waived.

All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.