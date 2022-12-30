OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Dozens of dogs are praying for a loving home for the New Year in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it took in 54 animals on Dec. 29 and recorded 31 adoptions.

Right now, the shelter has 428 dogs and 116 cats in its care.

Andy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Carly Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Daisy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Dragon Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Harvey Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Howie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Jericho Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Kenny Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Kirby Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Kostis Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Minca Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Nathan Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Ned Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Ronnie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Sammy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Smiley Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Steve Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Zion Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Cabbage Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Cooper Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

If you’re not completely on board with adopting, the shelter says you can flash foster a dog for the new year.

All dogs who are 6-months-old and older qualify for the program. Just pick out a dog now through Dec. 31.

You can return your New Year’s Pooch beginning on Jan. 3.

Adoption fees for dogs over 40 pounds are currently waived.

All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.