OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There are just a few weeks left for loving dogs and cats to find a home before the New Year.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it currently has 102 dogs and seven cats available for adoption.

  • Alistair Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Alistair Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Belle Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Belle Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Bullet Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Bullet Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Celeste Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Celeste Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Dakota Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Dakota Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Garland Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Garland Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Ivy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Ivy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Jasper Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Jasper Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Jingle Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Jingle Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • King Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    King Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Laughter Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Laughter Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Merry Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Merry Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Millie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Millie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Spirit Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Spirit Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Sugar Cookie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Sugar Cookie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Tiny Tim Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Tiny Tim Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Wally Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Wally Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Adoption fees have been waived for dogs who are 40 pounds or more.

All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.