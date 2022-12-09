OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There are just a few weeks left for loving dogs and cats to find a home before the New Year.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it currently has 102 dogs and seven cats available for adoption.
Adoption fees have been waived for dogs who are 40 pounds or more.
All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.
It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.
For more information, call (405) 297-3100.