OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There are just a few weeks left for loving dogs and cats to find a home before the New Year.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it currently has 102 dogs and seven cats available for adoption.

Alistair Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Belle Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Bullet Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Celeste Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Dakota Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Garland Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Ivy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Jasper Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Jingle Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

King Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Laughter Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Merry Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Millie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Spirit Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Sugar Cookie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Tiny Tim Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Wally Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Adoption fees have been waived for dogs who are 40 pounds or more.

All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.