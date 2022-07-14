OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Employees at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they are ‘busting at the seams’ with animals in need of loving homes.
On July 12, the shelter took in 37 dogs and 41 cats.
The shelter says it was able to adopt nine dogs and two cats to families, and return nine dogs to their owners.
Sadly, 12 dogs and 3 cats had to be euthanized.
In order to prevent euthanasia, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare has waived all fees associated with adoptions.
Right now, the shelter has 381 dogs and 271 cats in their care.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.
It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.
For more information, call (405) 297-3100.