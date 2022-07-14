OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Employees at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they are ‘busting at the seams’ with animals in need of loving homes.

On July 12, the shelter took in 37 dogs and 41 cats.

Tommy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Robin Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Randy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Link Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Jojo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Gracie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Dutch Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Dozer Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Charlotte Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Bosco Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Bernadette Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Admiral Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

The shelter says it was able to adopt nine dogs and two cats to families, and return nine dogs to their owners.

Sadly, 12 dogs and 3 cats had to be euthanized.

In order to prevent euthanasia, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare has waived all fees associated with adoptions.

Right now, the shelter has 381 dogs and 271 cats in their care.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.