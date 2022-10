OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Workers at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare are searching for loving homes for dozens of adorable dogs and cats.

On Oct. 12, the shelter took in 68 animals and recorded 25 adoptions.

Banana Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Bolo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Buddy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Cheeto Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Chloe Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Diablo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Elmo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Elwood Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Hammy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Harvey Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Leo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

McStuffin Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Nicholas Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Patty Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Sharky Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Stabler Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Thomas Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Abby Tabby Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Apollo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Arlo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Beatrix Kiddo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Biscuit Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Boomer Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Bradley Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Bumper Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Buttercup Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Captain Crunch Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Cayenne Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Chase Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Cinnamon Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Cloudy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Comet Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Cocoa Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Ellie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Cookie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Frankie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Fritters Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Georgie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Gino Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Iko Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Ivan Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Jack Slater Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Jester Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Jimmy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Joey Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Lacy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Macy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Merlin Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Moonbeam Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Olive Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Oreo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Phoebe Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Pipper Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Prue Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Sargent Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Sawyer Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Sir Lancelot Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Snake Pussen Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Sonya Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Sunshine Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Sushi Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.