OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is still working to find loving homes for hundreds of abandoned animals.

On Sept. 8, the shelter took in 81 animals and recorded 28 adoptions, along with returning nine animals to their owners.

Sadly, 15 animals were euthanized.

The shelter is currently at 141% capacity for dogs and 114% capacity for cats.

  • Alice Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Cowboy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Dottie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Jenna Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Jordy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Kash Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Lex Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Macy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Robin Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Rosie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Rusty Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Sage Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Thomas Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Tiger Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Tulip Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.