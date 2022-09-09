OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is still working to find loving homes for hundreds of abandoned animals.

On Sept. 8, the shelter took in 81 animals and recorded 28 adoptions, along with returning nine animals to their owners.

Sadly, 15 animals were euthanized.

The shelter is currently at 141% capacity for dogs and 114% capacity for cats.

Alice Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Cowboy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Dottie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Jenna Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Jordy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Kash Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Lex Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Macy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Robin Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Rosie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Rusty Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Sage Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Thomas Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Tiger Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Tulip Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.