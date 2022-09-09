OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is still working to find loving homes for hundreds of abandoned animals.
On Sept. 8, the shelter took in 81 animals and recorded 28 adoptions, along with returning nine animals to their owners.
Sadly, 15 animals were euthanized.
The shelter is currently at 141% capacity for dogs and 114% capacity for cats.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.
It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.
For more information, call (405) 297-3100.